Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,215 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $62.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,007.20. 3,151,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,009.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $415.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

