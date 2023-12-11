SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $363.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.4 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.050–0.030 EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.04. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SecureWorks by 130.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SecureWorks by 35.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

