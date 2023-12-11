Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.32. 481,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

