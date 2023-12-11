Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 54.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,204,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 253,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.22. 699,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,145. The company has a market cap of $373.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

