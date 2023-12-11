Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 421,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 6.5% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $165,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.72. The company has a market cap of $832.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.