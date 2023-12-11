SOMESING Trading Down 3.4% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $62.08 million and $4.92 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,982,140,928 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

