OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.24 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $92.56 million and $40.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

