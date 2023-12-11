NFT One Day Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,588.23 or 1.00019264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011131 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

