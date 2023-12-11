Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 201.7% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 310,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $70,139,000 after acquiring an additional 207,743 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 143,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 701.0% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 26,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.16. The stock had a trading volume of 812,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.