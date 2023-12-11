Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 18.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,177,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 171.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,324,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,284,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

