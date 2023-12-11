Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.340-12.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 4.850-4.930 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $481.23.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $506.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,177. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $507.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 57.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

