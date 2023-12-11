ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Hits $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $57.05 million and $5.18 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,733,456 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
