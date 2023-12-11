NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $312.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00005393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00088046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,328,039 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,082,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.34200571 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $263,809,106.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.