Orchid Price Hits $0.0768 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $75.17 million and $6.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

