ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0711 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $660,557.31 and $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00072816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

