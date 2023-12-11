Ampleforth Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $40.93 million and $3.24 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003533 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 70,307,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

