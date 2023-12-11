Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 393,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 132,694 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

