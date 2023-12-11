Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.40

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 61633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

