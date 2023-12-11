Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.36

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 479759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

