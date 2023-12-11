Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 110,722 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 70.44%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 60,415 shares of company stock worth $2,018,983 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

