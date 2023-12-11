Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,781 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 31.0% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.51. 15,307,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,813,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.09. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $394.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

