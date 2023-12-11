W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $816.68

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $816.68 and last traded at $814.89, with a volume of 45545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $804.05.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $755.23 and a 200 day moving average of $733.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

