iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.48

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 318806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

