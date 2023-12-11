Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 535,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,844,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.