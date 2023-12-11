NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 6.4%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.91. 6,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 33,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

NWTN Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

