Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 4.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 722,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,369,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.9 %
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
