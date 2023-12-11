Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $445,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,606 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,244,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.40 on Monday, hitting $496.17. 385,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

