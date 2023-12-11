iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.80

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.80 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 152648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

