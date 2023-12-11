Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 4,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
