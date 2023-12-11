Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 3,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 62,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter worth $2,909,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

