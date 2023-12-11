APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 165235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

