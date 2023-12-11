EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.63.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
