First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.81.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.89. 1,516,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,406. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.85 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.