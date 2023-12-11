Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE OLA traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$3.63. 535,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,503. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3157088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

