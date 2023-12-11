Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.94.

Get Quebecor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

TSE:QBR.B traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.22 and a 52 week high of C$35.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.