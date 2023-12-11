Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.92.

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,424. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$63.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.80.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1757504 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

