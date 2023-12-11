Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,680. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.78. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$96.20 and a 12-month high of C$117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.2130178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. Also, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Insiders have sold 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

