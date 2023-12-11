BMO Capital Markets Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

T stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.67. 1,263,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.97. The company has a market cap of C$36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0889276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

