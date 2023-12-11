HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.140–0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $576.0 million-$578.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.5 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

HashiCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.01. 3,251,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,582 shares in the company, valued at $913,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,408 shares of company stock worth $13,051,859 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

