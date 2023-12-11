BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.70.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2686298 EPS for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
