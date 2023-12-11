Cormark Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.51. 240,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,824. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.96.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

