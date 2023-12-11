Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.0 million-$957.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.8 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.190 EPS.
Shares of SMAR traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,622. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $44,495.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $267,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 130.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
