Bwcp LP Makes New $11.35 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bwcp LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. Netflix makes up about 4.0% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $723,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 23.5% during the second quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $151,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $453.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

