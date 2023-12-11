Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $455.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average of $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

