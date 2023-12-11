Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 42,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $33,315,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 186,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.53. 8,706,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

