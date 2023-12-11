Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $623.41. 705,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $625.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

