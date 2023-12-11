Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,277,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

