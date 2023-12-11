Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,221 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,310. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

