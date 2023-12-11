Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,151 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

