Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH opened at $549.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.81 and its 200 day moving average is $504.77. The stock has a market cap of $508.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.